Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,480,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.41.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $327.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

