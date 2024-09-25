iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $147.52

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.52 and last traded at $147.25, with a volume of 15040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.14.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $612.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.39.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 265,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

