Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 86127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Mason Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a current ratio of 96.78.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

