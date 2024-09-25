DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells $7,586,489.96 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38.

On Monday, July 15th, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,471. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.55.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DoorDash by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after buying an additional 964,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $92,937,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

