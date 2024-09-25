Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.79

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.79 and last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 37508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.08.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

