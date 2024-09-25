Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.04

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 629777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,379,000 after acquiring an additional 827,234 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,977,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 634,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,313,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.