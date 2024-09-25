FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.08

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 62096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,945,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

