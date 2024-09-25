AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.27

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.27 and last traded at $101.89, with a volume of 272608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM
AECOM Price Performance
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AECOM by 25.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in AECOM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AECOM by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.