American Express (NYSE:AXP) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the payment services company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

American Express has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years. American Express has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Express to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

American Express stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.17. 2,019,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.85. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $272.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

