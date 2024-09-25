Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $1,631,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,003,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,552,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,763,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,709,400.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,503,150.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $1,476,750.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,611,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,684,650.00.

Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. 1,836,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -166.94 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $36.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64,177 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

