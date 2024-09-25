NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.62

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 33028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.
NextSource Materials Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of C$105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
