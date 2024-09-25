Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 70700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$28.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.89.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

