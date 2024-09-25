Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 245194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Sherritt International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$75.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of C$51.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.056213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.