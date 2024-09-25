AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 6%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.22. 71,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 151,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $527.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,953.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AlTi Global news, COO Kevin P. Moran sold 137,500 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,637 shares in the company, valued at $110,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,953.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $269,227 and sold 186,437 shares valued at $766,244. 22.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

