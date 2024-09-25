Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.05

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 4.48 ($0.06), with a volume of 58 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.31 ($0.06).
Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Up 1.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.04. The stock has a market cap of £17.06 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Activity at Hydrogen Utopia International
In related news, insider Howard White purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,476.16). 84.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Hydrogen Utopia International
Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hydrogen Utopia International
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.