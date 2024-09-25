Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.20

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.24, with a volume of 6045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$104.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

