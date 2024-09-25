Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 19550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Corsa Coal Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.30 million during the quarter. Corsa Coal had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

