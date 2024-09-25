Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 13900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Questor Technology from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Questor Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$9.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 121.01%. The firm had revenue of C$0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0249838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

