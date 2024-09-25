Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 88500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.16.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
