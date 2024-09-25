QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 920,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 865,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

QXO Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.31.

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter. QXO had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QXO, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QXO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 795,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $11,978,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,908,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,325,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 90.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,859,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO in the second quarter worth about $159,247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the second quarter worth about $432,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

See Also

