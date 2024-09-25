CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.22

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 65500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.05, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$23.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.62.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

