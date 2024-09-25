Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 373639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Geomega Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Geomega Resources Company Profile

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

