Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 9100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Strategic Metals Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.84 and a quick ratio of 10.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

