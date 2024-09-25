Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 59138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Century Lithium Trading Up 9.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Transactions at Century Lithium
In related news, Director Donald George Myers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$27,000.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Century Lithium Company Profile
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Lithium
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.