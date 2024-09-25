SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 272,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 159,660 shares.The stock last traded at $92.58 and had previously closed at $92.73.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

