Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Trading 4.9% Higher

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.18. 239,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 417,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

