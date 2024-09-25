WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 365,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 139,902 shares.The stock last traded at $50.92 and had previously closed at $50.71.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DON. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 483,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

