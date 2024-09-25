GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 5,888 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $25.38.

GAMCO Investors Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $653.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 33.04%.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Investors

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

