Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 105,519 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2,883.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,519 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.1% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

