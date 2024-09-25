Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $17.27 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,702 shares of company stock worth $25,206,941. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $174.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $813.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

