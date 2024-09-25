Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 41,577 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,577 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $361,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $174.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.42. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,702 shares of company stock valued at $25,206,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

