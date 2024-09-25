Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $400.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.42. The stock has a market cap of $398.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $401.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.88.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

