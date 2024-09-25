Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 28,719 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Loren Cooke sold 28,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$249,855.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at C$991.80.

Real Matters Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of REAL stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 345,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,537. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$660.87 million, a P/E ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.96.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

