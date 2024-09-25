Michael J. Lange Sells 6,111 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Lange sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $68,259.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,552.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

