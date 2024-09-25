Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sells $43,712.35 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $43,712.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,870.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Impinj Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $214.05. 456,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.85. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $217.66.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth about $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 75.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 117.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.10.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

