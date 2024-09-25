Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 822 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $171,945.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,419,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $72,978.88.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.05. 456,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,796. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.85. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $217.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -611.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $68,211,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.