eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $711,500.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,757,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,984,575.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $18,765.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $724,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $743,793.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 617,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.64%.

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eXp World by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in eXp World by 551.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 552.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

