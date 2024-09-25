Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $437,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 380,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,539. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,868,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,999,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 382,539 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after buying an additional 223,094 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

