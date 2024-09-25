National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) General Counsel Michael W. Reville Sells 1,700 Shares

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 371,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,536. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,595,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62,009 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,533,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 46.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,910,000 after acquiring an additional 550,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,320,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

