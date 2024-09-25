Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells 23,409 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 8,997,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,872,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $582.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

