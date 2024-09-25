Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 2,186 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $23,171.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,148,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,578,520.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HGTY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at about $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

