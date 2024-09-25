City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 64.0% in September

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

City Developments Price Performance

Shares of CDEVY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. City Developments has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.06.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.