Horizen (ZEN) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.37 or 0.00013176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $129.45 million and $5.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00045504 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00037651 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,470,769 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

