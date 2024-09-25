Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Decreases By 79.6%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the August 31st total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

CFRUY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 524,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

View Our Latest Report on Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.