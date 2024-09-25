Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the August 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,625,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.0 %

CTTAY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 117,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

