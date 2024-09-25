Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the August 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,625,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.0 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.