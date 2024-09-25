Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Drops By 68.8%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,381. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.57 million during the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

