Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 236.9% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 0.4 %
CLLNY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,889. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.
About Cellnex Telecom
