Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Declines By 65.4%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0919 dividend. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.