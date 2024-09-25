Tezos (XTZ) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $718.51 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,023,183,323 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,653,213 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

