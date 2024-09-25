Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $787.42 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $787.42 million and approximately $26.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00008236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001137 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,492.22 or 0.99984631 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,566,548 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 150,554,492.96630523 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.15334093 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $28,340,945.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.